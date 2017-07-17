Expand / Collapse search
Cooking with 'Friends': Duffy Family's Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Congressman Sean Duffy, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy and their kids prepare the recipe Video

Congressman Sean Duffy, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy and their kids prepare the recipe

LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES WITH BLUEBERRIES & WARM WISCONSIN SYRUP
Ingredients:
2 c. all-purpose flour
½ c. sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
4 tsp. lemon zest
2 c. part-skim ricotta
1 c. milk
2 tsp. vanilla extract
3 c. blueberries
4 large eggs, separated
Powdered sugar
Wisconsin butter
Wisconsin maple syrup

Instructions:
Whisk dry ingredients, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt, set aside.
In separate bowl, whisk together ricotta, egg yolks, milk, lemon zest, and vanilla. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture until combined.
Beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into pancake mixture until blended.
Heat and butter your griddle. Pour about ¼ cup of batter for 4 inch pancakes. Drop desired amount of blueberries on each pancake.
Cook pancakes about 3 minutes until bubbles form. Flip and finish cooking until golden.
Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Serve with a pat of Wisconsin butter, more blueberries, a dollop of fresh whip cream, and warm Wisconsin maple syrup.