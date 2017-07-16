Delta fires back at Ann Coulter after angry tweetstorm

Delta Airlines has fired back at Ann Coulter — revealing on Twitter how her two-day temper tantrum was over a measly $30.

“We’re sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30,” the company tweeted on Sunday night.

“Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary,” it said, in response to Coulter’s weekend-long Twitter rant.

The conservative columnist spent the better part of Saturday and Sunday calling out Delta and a random female passenger after the airline gave the woman the “extra-room” seat that she had booked.

At 6-feet-tall, Coulter had shelled out a few more dollars for the “Comfort+” digs — which come with 3 additional inches of legroom. But it was unclear exactly how much she paid, until now.

Social media users were quick to call her out on Sunday night for making such a big stink about it.

“Ann Coulter was tripping over $30. Wow!” tweeted one person.

“Lmao Delta peeled 30 bucks off of their cash roll and dropped it on the floor in front of Coulter and told her to STFU,” another said.

Coulter, being the avid tweeter that she is, spotted Delta’s response and fired a few more of her own.

