'Real Housewives' star Tamra Judge shares up-close, gory plastic surgery pics

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared some seriously revealing photos of her recent plastic surgery.

In a series of images posted on Instagram Tuesday, Judge showed off how she looked after getting a facelift, which she admitted to having had done about “two weeks ago” during Monday night’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

She told Cohen on Monday she prefers to refer to her facelift as a “comeback.”

She explained to the Bravo host, “I’m not a big fan of the fillers because I feel like you look like a Cabbage Patch Kid, so I say pull it, don’t plump it!”

On Instagram, she shared all the details.

“I'm getting an overwhelming amount of messages about my [surgery]. I thought I'd post some of your answers here. My doctors name is Dr. Milind Ambe of Newport Beach… you've probably seen him on the show before,” she wrote.

She said the images shared were taken “all within the first week” of her surgery.

“Yes I was scared s--tless! But I've seen Dr. Ambe's work on my Mom and knew I was in good hands. I wanted a very natural look and it's exactly what he's known for. There was little pain and bruising involved (everyone is different) the hardest part for me was staying still for 2 weeks,” she dished. “On day 12 I got the stomach flu which sucked! Today it's been 17 days and I feel great, my neck is still stiff and my ears and jawline are slightly swollen and numb. That will all change in a few weeks. Incision are behind my ear and hairline, under my chin.”

The reality star said she was sharing her experience to help other women and even included her email address with her post so she could answer additional fan questions.

“I'm open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that's what you want...... It's [just] not for me! I like to keep it real! #lowerfacelift #eyetuck. #callitacomeback”