Mega Morning Deals for 'Fox & Friends' viewers!

For all questions and inquiries, please email Mega Morning Deals at info@megamorning.deals or call 800-373-7101.

>>> CLICK HERE TO SHOP! <<<

Wolfgang Puck Pressure Oven

Retail: $249.99

Deal: $95

Savings: 62% off

Ultimate Survival Bracelet 2-pack

Retail: $44.99

Deal: $15

Savings: 67% off

World Tech Toys Drones

Retail: $69.99 - $399.99

Deal: $29 - $89

Savings: up to 80% off

Fidget Spinners 6-piece set

Retail: $84

Deal: $18

Savings: 79% off

3-Piece Hard Case Luggage Set

Retail: $00 - $680

Deal: $119

Savings: up to 83% off

GrillBot Automatic Grill Cleaners

Retail: $175

Deal: $69

Savings: 61% off

Ice Cooling Towels 2-pack

Retail: $40

Deal: $16

Savings: 60% off

Kushion Bluetooth Pillow Speaker

Retail: $299

Deal: $89

Savings: 70% off

HandsFreed Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Retail: $39.99

Deal: $12

Savings: 70% off

Shine Co. Adirondack Chairs

Retail: $249

Deal: $99

Savings: 60% off