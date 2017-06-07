'Full House' star Bob Saget gets candid on finding love again: 'I’m the youngest 61-year-old I know!'

At age 61, Bob Saget has found love again with his new girlfriend, 38-year-old web series host Kelly Rizzo.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” the “Full House” star told Closer Weekly. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

Saget spent most of his career making audiences laugh for decades in both the ‘90s sitcom and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Headed to an undisclosed vacation for the birthday celebration of my girlfriend Kelly aka @eattravelrock ~ FYI– We're not on a bus. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on May 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

But off-screen, the actor was privately struggling with the loss of his two sisters and divorcing the mother of his three daughters.

The comedian is doing better these days with Rizzo, who moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to be with him.

“My daughters love her!” he gushed. “She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented… To be busy and do things you’re passionate about is great. I’m happier today, and I’m the youngest 61-year-old I know!”