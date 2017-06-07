CMT Awards 2017 kicks off with star-studded tribute to Gregg Allman

The 2017 CMT Music Awards opened the show with a star-studded performance by country music's biggest stars.

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Derek Trucks kicked off the show with a tribute to the late Gregg Allman who died last month at the age of 69. They sang the Allman Brothers Band founder's song "Midnight Rider."

CMT Awards host Charles Esten then took the stage and welcomed the audience with a string of jokes about his CMT show "Nashville" which came off as a poorly-written ad for the network.

"In the last five seasons, I lost my dog, I lost my truck, my sobriety, my bar, my liver, my sister and my wife. And we were cancelled by ABC," Esten whined before quickly adding that CMT picked them up. He also spoiled the last season of "Nashville" for viewers who have not watched it yet by revealing Connie Britton's character had died.

After a few more jokes, Rachel Bilson and Dustin Lynch announced the night's first winners as Little Big Town who won group video of the year for "Better Man."

While the show may be doling out awards to the top acts in country music, the CMT Awards will lend its stage to pop, rock and R&B performers and Hollywood stars.

Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl will be among the presenters at the awards show Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennesssee, where performers will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and the Chainsmokers, who pre-taped their set with Florida Georgia Line on Tuesday night.

The EDM duo and the country duo sang together on a song called "Last Day Alive," off the Chainsmokers' album "Memories ... Do Not Open," which came out earlier this year.

Keith Urban, nominated for four awards, is the leading nominee at the fan-voted show airing live on CMT. His clip for the slow groove "Blue Ain't Your Color" is nominated for the night's biggest award — video of the year — along with music videos by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell.

The seventh nominee is "Forever Country," the medley song and video celebrating the Country Music Association Awards' 50th anniversary featuring Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and others.

Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Underwood and Urban are set to perform. Bryan will sing with Jason Derulo, while Earth, Wind & Fire will join Lady Antebellum and Frampton will perform with Brothers Osborne.

Underwood, who has won video of the year six times, is also nominated for collaboration of the year ("The Fighter" with Urban) and female video of the year ("Church Bells"). Her competition in the latter category includes Lambert, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Lauren Alaina and Kelsea Ballerini.

Nominees for male video of the year include Shelton, Aldean, Urban, Bryan, Rhett and Eric Church.

resenters include Kid Rock, Johnny Galecki, Rachel Bilson and Josh Henderson. Rising acts will perform on the Firestone Stage, including Alaina, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi and Midland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.