Cooking with 'Friends': Trish Regan's blueberry pie

TRISH REGAN’S BLUEBERRY PIE

Ingredients:

2 frozen pie crusts, thawed

1 c. sugar

4 ½ c. fresh blueberries

1 lemon

5 tbsp. flour

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Unfold first thawed pie crust and place in bottom of pie dish.

To make the filling, pour cleaned blueberries into a large bowl. Add 5 tablespoons of flour and mix lightly. Add sugar, and squeeze of lemon on top to bring out the flavor. Pour sugared berries into the pie shell.

Place the second thawed crust on top. Seal the edges and bake for 45 - 60 minutes or until bubbly.

Cool and Serve.

NOTE: If the blueberries are naturally sweet, you can reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe.

