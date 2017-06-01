Ariana Grande's charity concert sells out in six minutes

Ariana Grande’s charity concert sold out in six minutes on Thursday.

Around 45,000 tickets for “One Love Manchester” were gone soon after they went on sale at 10 a.m. UK time.

“Ticketmaster was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for ‘One Love Manchester’ tickets we had on sale this morning — 140,000 fans were on the website and our call centre was buzzing,” wrote Ticketmaster in a statement.

“With over 450,000 searches on our site for ‘One Love Manchester’ over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high," they added. "We are happy to report that there are thousands of fans who successfully purchased tickets during the general onsale.”

All proceeds from the show, which is taking place on June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, are going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. The funds will aid victims of the recent terrorist attack at a Grande concert that killed 22 people.

In addition to Grande taking the stage, audiences can expect performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, and One Direction’s Niall Horan. The show will also be broadast on BBC Television, and on BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks.

Those who attended the original gig on May 22 were offered free tickets. The rest went on sale for $52.

