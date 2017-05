'Wonder Woman' London premiere canceled following Manchester attack

The London premiere of "Wonder Woman" has been canceled following the terror attack outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday night.

The glitzy, star-filled premiere had been called for May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe. Warner Bros said in a statement Wednesday that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

"Wonder Woman" is the latest event canceled following the death of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday. Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath. Grande's concerts through June 5 have been canceled.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to appear.

