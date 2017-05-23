Nancy O'Dell: Billy Bush apologized to me after Trump tape leak

Nancy O'Dell revealed that Billy Bush apologized to her for his lewd remarks caught on tape in 2005 with now President Trump.

The 51-year-old TV host shared on Entertainment Tonight on Monday, that Bush emailed her an apology three weeks after the tapes were leaked.

"He wrote a really nice apology, which I appreciated very much," O'Dell said on ET. "He and I worked together for so many years, for a long time, and I only wish him the best moving forward."

O'Dell was caught in the cross-hairs of Bush and Trump’s lewd conversation that cost the Bush his job in late 2016. In the leaked tape from 2005, Trump, who was married to Melania Trump, boasted about his attempt to have an affair with O'Dell.

Bush recently opened up about his downfall to the Hollywood Reporter saying he was "totally gutted" by the Trump tape fiasco.

He claimed "plenty of people" at NBC knew about the tape long before it was released two days before the second presidential debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“Looking back on what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic. I wish I had said: ‘Does anyone want water?’ or ‘It looks like it’s gonna rain,’” Bush admitted.