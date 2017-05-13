Mother's Day Brunch Ideas from Delmonico's

EGGS BENEDICT

Recipe Courtesy of Delmonico’s Restaurant

Ingredients:

12 (¾”-thick) slices of brioche cut into rounds

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ lb. prosciutto cotto thinly sliced

¼ c. white vinegar

12 poached eggs

Hollandaise sauce (recipe below)

Instructions:

Cut into prosciutto cotto rounds the same size as brioche. In a medium nonstick skillet lightly brown rounds and keep warm.

Meanwhile, lightly brush brioche rounds with room temperature butter. Toast till golden brown on both sides

To poach the eggs: Fill a 10” skillet half full with water, add white vinegar and bring to slow boil, then reduce to a low simmer. One at a time, slowly break eggs into water and cook till egg white has set, approximately 3 minutes. Remove eggs with slotted spoon & drain.

To assemble: Place warm toasted brioche rounds on plate, top with prosciutto cotto, place poached eggs on prosciutto and top with hollandaise sauce. Garnish with Osetra caviar.

-----------------------

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Dash Tabasco sauce

Dash Worcestershire sauce

½ c. clarified butter

Salt & pepper to taste

1 oz. Osetra caviar

Instructions:

Whisk egg yolks, lemon juice, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce in a stainless steel bowl over a double boiler of lightly simmering water until the eggs have doubled in volume slowly drizzle in clarified butter while continuing to whisk vigorously until sauce has thickened. Season with salt and pepper and keep in warm place until ready for use. If the sauce thickens add a few drops of water.