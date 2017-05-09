'NCIS'' Timothy McGee and Delilah Fielding's wedding plan woes

When Special Agent Timothy McGee's (Sean Murray) fiancée Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman) is rushed to the hospital on tonight's episode of "NCIS," it is looking more like it might be wedding bell blues than "I do" for the couple.

McGee and Delilah became engaged after she recovered from a terrorist bombing in Washington, D.C. in which she suffered a paralyzing spinal injury. The pair plans to marry this summer – or at least they did.

"When Delilah was in the explosion, the doctors had mentioned there could be complications down the road," Murray told Fox News. "When you have paralysis, it's complicated. Her [collapse] happens in the middle of all the wedding preparations."

Delilah’s collapse isn’t caused by the stress of planning a wedding. She isn't a bridezilla who is frazzled by all the details like finding the perfect invitations, a calligrapher, the florist, or the caterer. Rather, it turns out that McGee is a bit of a groomzilla.

"He is not getting cold feet but he is overwhelmed by all of it," Murray says. "In all of this, Delilah is trying to deal with McGee and all his craziness. She's like, 'Get over it. Pick a tux. It's fine.' So when Delilah actually ends up collapsing and being rushed to the hospital, it completely kills McGee and sends him into a spin."

With Delilah in the hospital, all the wedding plans are put on hold, but Murray does speculate that when the wedding actually does happen, it isn't impossible that Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) could end up being the best man at the wedding, and it is also possible we will see the return of McGee's stepsister Sarah, who is played by his real-life stepsister and "Pretty Little Liars" star Troian Bellisario.

"I think the episode is about McGee realizing that the small stuff is not to be sweated," he says. "The big picture is more important that the little minutiae of every day and worrying about things. McGee is such a worrier. He needs to stop worrying so much."

Whether or not Weatherly could return to guest on "NCIS" is anyone's guess at this point. His new series "Bull" films in New York, while "NCIS" films in Los Angeles. But his departure did open the door for several new characters -- Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nick Torres and Jennifer Esposito as Special Agent Alex Quinn -- who make it possible for the writes to craft fresh storylines for the series, now in its 14th season, and already picked up for its 15th.

"I personally love having Jennifer and Wilmer there," Murray says. "I think it is great because we've gotten to see new dynamics. I think any time you put a new character inside a wall of characters you have pre-existing, you can have some fun with that."

Di Nozzo's departure has also given the McGee character a chance to grow. He is now the senior field agent and the only member of the team who is in a committed relationship.

"We have been watching him grow up but he still has some growing up to do," Murray says. "You will see it in this episode, too. I don't know what is going to happen with McGee, but I look forward to it positively. Where he's at and the way we progress with it, it seems he would still be growing. I think we are definitely seeing him come into his own as an adult and as an agent. Hopefully, he never stops growing."

As for when the wedding will take place, Murray says, "I don't know when it is going to happen but I would be really surprised if we didn't see it on the show."

"NCIS" airs Tuesday nights on CBS.