Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato shares sweet family update

Things are looking bright in the Buble household.

Michael Buble’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, shared a photo via Instagram on Monday where she’s spotted sharing a sweet moment with their 15-month-old son Elias.

Mientras el me tira arena yo disfruto de sus carcajadas. #familyfirst #volverareir #mamasboy A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 7, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The image comes after the couple revealed that their eldest son, 3-year-old Noah, was recovering since being diagnosed with liver cancer.

The 29-year-old Argentinean actress and her 41-year-old chart-topping beau announced Noah’s diagnosis in November 2016. Noah then underwent chemotherapy to fight the cancer.

I don't want this day to finish without telling you how much we love you , how much fun we have with you , and how much better you make each day ! Thanks for being the best Papi ! #happybday #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Sep 9, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

Months before the diagnosis, Lopilato told Fox News in July 2016 that she and Buble work tirelessly to be hands-on parents even with demanding high-profile careers.

“It’s all about my family for me,” she explained. “I want to be there for all the moments, which is why Mike and I coordinate schedules. We try to be together as often as possible when we are working.”

Lopilato also added, “We are each other’s best friends and partners in everything. We are together for the sunny days and the stormy ones. We don’t go to bed upset about anything and talk everything out. Family is also important to both of us, which makes planning our schedules in advance important. By planning, we are able to support each other’s big projects. I have never felt more loved or respected, and that’s what makes it easy to work through the stormy days.”

