Cooking with 'Friends': Tony Gonzalez's Mother's Day Meal

THE GONZALEZES' GRILLED CARNE ASADA

Ingredients:

2 lbs. grass fed skirt steak

10 limes

4 garlic cloves

1 tsp. salt

12 oz. Modelo Especial™

Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Marinate skirt steak with minced garlic, juice from 8 fresh limes, half of a bottle of Modelo Especial, and salt & pepper to taste.

Next, trim the meat of any excess silver membrane. Place the skirt steak in a tray and pour half the marinade over it, then flip the steak and pour the other half of the marinade over it. Let marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator.

Once the meat is marinated, bring the steak to room temperature before grilling. When the coals are at their hottest, grill the meat for about 7 or 8 minutes on each side. Let rest for a few minutes and serve.

-----------------------

TONY'S CHARRED ELOTES WITH QUESO FRESCO

Ingredients:

6 ears corn on the cob (elotes)

2 L. water

1 c. mayo or Mexican crema

1 c. parmesan cheese or queso fresco

¼ c. chile piquín

6 lime wedges

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

In a pot, boil elotes with a little bit of salt, until corn is tender. Remove elotes from water, pat dry, and place onto grill to char briefly on each side. Remove elotes, cut and insert a wooden stick so they’re easy to grab.

Sprinkle fresh lime juice and spread mayo or crema on the elote. Sprinkle cheese, salt, pepper and chile piquín to taste. Serve with extra lime wedges.

-----------------------

GONZALEZ FAMILY GUAC

Ingredients:

4 medium organic tomatillos, husked and rinsed

3 ripe, medium-large avocados

½ medium white onion, chopped

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 oz. piece of crispy chicharrón (preferably a freshly made one from a Mexican grocery store)

2 tbsp. Mexican hot sauce

¼ c. grated Mexican queso añejo or other garnishing cheese like Romano or Parmesan

Instructions:

Roast tomatillos on a baking sheet below a preheated broiler until soft and blotchy black on one side, approximately 6 minutes, then flip and roast the other side. Cool. Scoop the tomatillos onto a cutting board. Chop into ¼” pieces and scrape into a large bowl.

Cut avocados in half, remove pit and scoop the flesh from each half. With a large fork or back of a large spoon, coarsely mash the avocado and tomatillo together.

Rinse chopped onion under cold water, shake off the excess water and add to the bowl along with lime juice and cilantro. Stir to combine, taste, and season with salt.

To serve, chop the chicharrón into ¼” pieces and sprinkle it over the guacamole. Drizzle with the hot sauce and sprinkle with the cheese.

-----------------------

MODELO MOTHER’S DAY MICHELADA

Ingredients:

4 oz. Modelo Especial™

4 oz. Modelo Negra™

5 dashes of soy sauce

1 oz. chilled clam juice

3 oz. chilled tomato juice

4 dashes of hot sauce

2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

2 (¼”-thick) cucumber slices covered in a chili powder and coarse salt mixture

2 seasoned shrimp with tails

3 thin mango slices

1 tamarind straw

Chili powder and salt for the rim

Lime & Ice

Instructions:

Mix chili powder and salt on a small plate. Rub a slice of lime around the rim of the glass and press into spice mix to season the rim.

Fill glass with ice and pour Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra. Add the chilled clam juice, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and soy sauce. Stir with the Tamarind straw.

Garnish the glass with shrimp, mango and cucumber slices.