Cooking with 'Friends': Steve Hilton's chicken soup

INGREDIENTS:

1 large whole chicken

1 large onion

4 large carrots

4 parsnips

4 sticks of celery

4 leeks (white part only)

1 bunch Italian parsley

3 tbsp. garlic oil

3 tbsp. white vermouth (Noilly Prat recommended)

3 tbsp. salt

3 tbsp. peppercorns

1 bouquet garnish

Water

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Peel and roughly chop vegetables into chunks.

Press down on chicken firmly to crack breastbone and make it a bit flatter.

Put a large Dutch oven (oval shape is best) on the stovetop over low to moderate heat. Add the garlic oil and heat without burning for a couple minutes. Add the chicken and brown gently on both sides. Pour the white vermouth over the chicken and let it steam and evaporate for a minute. Add a bit of water to prevent ingredients from burning.

Add in as many of the vegetables as you can around and on top of the chicken. Then add the salt, peppercorns, bouquet garnish. Top the whole thing with water, right to the brim. Add in the bunch of parsley using a wooden spoon.

Put the lid on the Dutch oven and put it in the preheated oven. Cook for at least 1 hour 45 minutes, up to 2 and a half hours.

TO SERVE:

Put some rice on to cook - however much you need per person. Set up a couple of bowls and large dishes on the counter.

Remove vegetables from the Dutch oven and put them aside in a dish. Then remove the chicken - it should have started to fall apart a bit - and pick off the meat, putting it in small chunks alongside the vegetables.

Toss out the bones, skin, chicken carcass etc. along with bits of vegetables you don't want to eat.

Strain the remaining broth from the Dutch oven. Then top the rice with broth, chicken and vegetables.