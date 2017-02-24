"Have a New Sex Life by Friday" by Dr. Kevin Leman

FROM THE PUBLISHER: You're only days away from the kind of intimacy you long for . . .

Given enough time, stress, and kids, even the most satisfying sex life can turn ho-hum. Before long, your conversations center on taking the garbage out, you only make love with the lights off, and experimenting in the bedroom means changing the color of the duvet.

But why settle for "less than" when you could pursue the gift of wow sex together? In just one week, you and your spouse will learn

· why women need sex (and what stops them from wanting it)

· why men want sex (and why what's important to her is important to him too)

· how to reclaim space just for the two of you

· how to create an intimate connection that lasts all day, even when you're apart

· how to spice things up in the bedroom

· and more

Dr. Leman's candid advice comes with his guarantee: with just a little attention to these doable strategies, you and your spouse can experience the kind of exciting relationship you long for--not only by Friday but throughout your entire marriage.

Do any of these describe you?

- You can't remember the last time your spouse gave you a real kiss or held your hand.

- You're stuck in a rut in the bedroom.

- You can predict the exact spot your spouse will touch you.

- You undress in the walk-in closet.

- The last book you read about sex was for your premarital counseling.

If even one of these describes you, you need this book. It's the miracle jump start that can turn ho-hum, nonexistent, or even good sex into unimaginably wow sex.