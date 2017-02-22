Jimmy Kimmel considering retiring from late night television

At age 49, Jimmy Kimmel is already thinking about retirement.

The late night TV host has been the star of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, but his contract is expected to expire in 2019. However, Kimmel confirmed with Variety that he “will do the show for another three years,” but is uncertain of what the future will hold beyond that time frame.

“It’s possible that will be it,” Kimmel told the magazine about his role coming to an end. “My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is.”

“I think this job is a grind, and best-cast scenario, a marathon,” he added. "I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.”

So what would Kimmel do if he left late night TV?

“If there’s something that excites me creatively, it doesn’t necessarily mean something in show business,” he said. "I like to draw. I like to make sculptures. I’d like to write a book at some point. Doing the show every day doesn’t leave a lot of time for that.”

Kimmel will host the 89th annual Academy Awards, which kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 26.