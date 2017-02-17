'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa says filming with ex 'has been a breeze'

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be splitting up, but they're keeping the drama away from their HGTV show "Flip or Flop."

Christina took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic of herself, Tarek and their crew, reporting that filming the latest season "has been a breeze."

Tarek and Christina are all smiles in the group shot, where they stand on opposite ends of the picture.

"I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny... all around amazing guys... filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them," she wrote alongside the snap. "I <3 each and every one of you. @hgtv."

A source told ET earlier this month that it's "business as usual" for the former couple, despite their ongoing divorce.

"They're working together on set. They're fine," the source said. "They are able to work together and continue their business."

"They remain committed to their children and co-parenting," the source added. "Their children are their number one priority. They'll always communicate. They're going to be cordial for the best of their family."

Just last week, Tarek and Christina stepped out for their first official joint appearance since announcing their split.

