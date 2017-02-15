Michigan GOP: Kid Rock 'would be awesome' as a Senate candidate

Kid Rock... the senator?

According to RollCall.com, the "All Summer Long" singer is being eyed to run on the GOP ticket in his home state of Michigan. A rep for the Michigan Republican Party told us that as far as she knows, no one has reached out to Rock, but she thinks it would be a great idea if someone did.

"I have not talked to Kid Rock about that," Michigan GOP press officer Sarah Anderson told Fox News. "I think he would be awesome. I wouldn't be surprised if there was a movement for him to run, but to my knowledge he has not been asked."

A rep for the rocker did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The Michigan native was reportedly named as a possible contender for Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow's seat next year.

KID ROCK'S TRUMP-THEMED MERCH CAUSES STIR

RollCall.com reported Rock was named at the Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend but no final decisions have been made.

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, told Rolling Stone in 2013 he considers himself more of a libertarian but has supported several Republican politicians, most recently throwing his support behind President Donald Trump.

KID ROCK, KISS RIP COLIN KAEPERNICK

If Kid Rock chooses to run and wins, it would be the first GOP candidate to win that seat since 1988. Stabenow has held her seat since 2000.