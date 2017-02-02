Cooking with 'Friends': Carl Cameron's 'Soup'er Bowl recipes

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 medium onion, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

2 tbsp. flour

2 c. vegetable stock

2 (10 oz.) cans chopped clams in juice

1 c. heavy cream

2 bay leaves

1 lb. Idaho potatoes, cubed into small pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pan toasted croutons (recipe below)

Instructions:

Heat butter in large pot over medium-high. Mix in onion and celery and sauté until soft. Stir in the flour until mixed thoroughly.

Add vegetable stock, juice from 2 cans of chopped clams (leave the clams out for now), heavy cream, bay leaves, and potatoes. Stir to combine.

Bring to a simmer, stirring consistently as it thickens, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 20 minutes, stirring often, until the potatoes soften.

Then add clams and season to taste with salt and pepper, cook until clams are just firm, another 2 minutes.

Garnish with pan toasted croutons.

-----------------------

PAN TOASTED CROUTONS

Ingredients:

2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



Instructions:

Melt butter in skillet, toss the bread cubes in the butter until browned and toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add parsley and season with salt and pepper.

-----------------------

PATRIOT CHILI

This is an adaptation of the first New England chili recipe to win the National Chili Title in 2007. I have altered Jerry Buma's recipe for tiny steak tips instead of ground beef.

Makes 10 servings.

Ingredients:

2½ lbs. lean steak tips, diced to the size of sugar cubes

1½ tbsp.. vegetable oil

1 medium red pepper, diced

1 medium onion, diced

4 large garlic cloves, minced

3 serrano chiles, minced

1 (10½ oz.) can double-strength beef stock (or 2½ c. beef stock boiled down to 1¼ c.)

6 tbsp. chili powder

3 tbsp. cumin

¼ tsp. dry oregano

½ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. sugar

1 (28 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste

1 (19 oz.) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

Instructions:

In 7-quart pot over medium-low heat, sear tips to medium rare. Then drain and discard most of the rendered fat.

In a separate medium-size pan over medium heat, add oil and cook red pepper, onion, garlic, and chiles just until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add cooked vegetable mixture, beef stock, spices, sugar, and diced tomatoes to the big pot and simmer 1 hour. Add tomato paste; stir well and cook another half-hour, stirring occasionally.

