Cooking with 'Friends': Carl Cameron's 'Soup'er Bowl Recipes
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
Ingredients:
2 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 medium onion, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
2 tbsp. flour
2 c. vegetable stock
2 (10 oz.) cans chopped clams in juice
1 c. heavy cream
2 bay leaves
1 lb. Idaho potatoes, cubed into small pieces
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pan toasted croutons (recipe below)
Instructions:
Heat butter in large pot over medium-high. Mix in onion and celery and sauté until soft. Stir in the flour until mixed thoroughly.
Add vegetable stock, juice from 2 cans of chopped clams (leave the clams out for now), heavy cream, bay leaves, and potatoes. Stir to combine.
Bring to a simmer, stirring consistently as it thickens, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 20 minutes, stirring often, until the potatoes soften.
Then add clams and season to taste with salt and pepper, cook until clams are just firm, another 2 minutes.
Garnish with pan toasted croutons.
-----------------------
PAN TOASTED CROUTONS
Ingredients:
2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes
3 tablespoons freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions:
Melt butter in skillet, toss the bread cubes in the butter until browned and toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add parsley and season with salt and pepper.
-----------------------
PATRIOT CHILI
This is an adaptation of the first New England chili recipe to win the National Chili Title in 2007. I have altered Jerry Buma's recipe for tiny steak tips instead of ground beef.
Makes 10 servings.
Ingredients:
2½ lbs. lean steak tips, diced to the size of sugar cubes
1½ tbsp.. vegetable oil
1 medium red pepper, diced
1 medium onion, diced
4 large garlic cloves, minced
3 serrano chiles, minced
1 (10½ oz.) can double-strength beef stock (or 2½ c. beef stock boiled down to 1¼ c.)
6 tbsp. chili powder
3 tbsp. cumin
¼ tsp. dry oregano
½ tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. sugar
1 (28 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes
1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste
1 (19 oz.) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
Instructions:
In 7-quart pot over medium-low heat, sear tips to medium rare. Then drain and discard most of the rendered fat.
In a separate medium-size pan over medium heat, add oil and cook red pepper, onion, garlic, and chiles just until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes.
Add cooked vegetable mixture, beef stock, spices, sugar, and diced tomatoes to the big pot and simmer 1 hour. Add tomato paste; stir well and cook another half-hour, stirring occasionally.