Cooking with ‘Friends’: Sandra Lee’s Touchdown Treats
The queen of semi-homemade shares her recipes for a winning Super Bowl party menu. For more recipes like the ones below, head to www.SandraLee.com!
END ZONE PIZZA
Ingredients:
1 can refrigerated thin pizza crust dough 11 oz, (Pillsbury® recommended)
⅔ c. pizza sauce
¾ c. mozzarella shredded
¾ c. cheddar shredded
pepperoni sliced
4 packets string cheese
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly spray a large, nonstick baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
Shape or trim the pizza dough into an oval and place in center of prepared pan.
Top with sauce and shredded cheddar and mozzarella, then arrange a generous layer of pepperoni in the middle - in the shape of a football.
Arrange string cheese to form laces.
Bake for 10 minutes, or until crust is deep golden brown and cheese is melted.
-----------------------
KICKOFF CAKE
Make an easy-to-transport flat cake but use a football-shaped mold for fun! Simply bake your cake, frost it with fudge and pipe football details using a star
tip. When making chocolate cake, use coffee (or chocolate milk if you don’t like coffee) instead of water.
-----------------------
FOOTBALL COOKIES
Makes 2 dozen
Ingredients:
1 package (16 oz.) refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 jar (16 oz.) chocolate frosting
2 c. powdered sugar divided
½ tsp. vanilla extract
1-2 tbsp. water
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Roll dough into 1-inch balls and press to fatten into oval shapes. Pinch ends with your fingers and pat into a football shape about ¼ inch thick. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, or until edges are golden. Transfer cookies to rack to cool completely before frosting.
In a bowl, with an electric mixer, combine frosting and 1 cup powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Spread each cookie with a heaping teaspoon of frosting. Let stand for icing to set, about 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine remaining 1 cup powdered sugar and vanilla. Stir in water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until icing is thick and smooth. Transfer to a pastry bag fitted with a small round tip and squeeze a line of icing down the middle of cookies. Cross the line with 4 short perpendicular lines to resemble the laces on a football.
-----------------------
BLACK SNAKE BITE
Makes 16 servings
Ingredients:
1 c. cider
4 (12 oz.) bottles lager, chilled (Guinness® Black Lager recommended)
4 (12 oz.) bottles hard cider, chilled
8 oz. Captain Morgan® Black Spiced Rum
8 thin slices red apple
Instructions:
In a large pitcher, combine cider, lager, hard cider, and rum. Pour into 8 chilled pint glasses. Add an apple slice to each glass and serve.
-----------------------
SPICY BLOODY MARY
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. cocktail sauce (McCormick® Extra Hot or Original recommended)
½ oz. lemon juice
1½ oz. vodka (Smirnoff® vodka recommended)
2 dashes red hot pepper sauce
Dash celery salt
Dash ground black pepper
Dash Worcestershire sauce
Ice cubes
Garnish: Pickle spear, pimiento stuffed green olives on cocktail picks, celery sticks
Instructions:
In a large glass combine vegetable juice, cocktail sauce, lemon juice, vodka, hot pepper sauce, celery salt, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour into another large glass. Pour back and forth between glasses until blended.
Fill a tall serving glass with ice. Strain mixture into ice-filled glass. Garnish with a pickle spear, olives, and celery sticks