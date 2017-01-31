Cooking with ‘Friends’: Sandra Lee’s Touchdown Treats

The queen of semi-homemade shares her recipes for a winning Super Bowl party menu. For more recipes like the ones below, head to www.SandraLee.com!

END ZONE PIZZA

Ingredients:

1 can refrigerated thin pizza crust dough 11 oz, (Pillsbury® recommended)

⅔ c. pizza sauce

¾ c. mozzarella shredded

¾ c. cheddar shredded

pepperoni sliced

4 packets string cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly spray a large, nonstick baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Shape or trim the pizza dough into an oval and place in center of prepared pan.

Top with sauce and shredded cheddar and mozzarella, then arrange a generous layer of pepperoni in the middle - in the shape of a football.

Arrange string cheese to form laces.

Bake for 10 minutes, or until crust is deep golden brown and cheese is melted.

-----------------------

KICKOFF CAKE

Make an easy-to-transport flat cake but use a football-shaped mold for fun! Simply bake your cake, frost it with fudge and pipe football details using a star

tip. When making chocolate cake, use coffee (or chocolate milk if you don’t like coffee) instead of water.

-----------------------

FOOTBALL COOKIES

Makes 2 dozen

Ingredients:

1 package (16 oz.) refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 jar (16 oz.) chocolate frosting

2 c. powdered sugar divided

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1-2 tbsp. water

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls and press to fatten into oval shapes. Pinch ends with your fingers and pat into a football shape about ¼ inch thick. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, or until edges are golden. Transfer cookies to rack to cool completely before frosting.

In a bowl, with an electric mixer, combine frosting and 1 cup powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Spread each cookie with a heaping teaspoon of frosting. Let stand for icing to set, about 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine remaining 1 cup powdered sugar and vanilla. Stir in water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until icing is thick and smooth. Transfer to a pastry bag fitted with a small round tip and squeeze a line of icing down the middle of cookies. Cross the line with 4 short perpendicular lines to resemble the laces on a football.

-----------------------

BLACK SNAKE BITE

Makes 16 servings

Ingredients:

1 c. cider

4 (12 oz.) bottles lager, chilled (Guinness® Black Lager recommended)

4 (12 oz.) bottles hard cider, chilled

8 oz. Captain Morgan® Black Spiced Rum

8 thin slices red apple

Instructions:

In a large pitcher, combine cider, lager, hard cider, and rum. Pour into 8 chilled pint glasses. Add an apple slice to each glass and serve.

-----------------------

SPICY BLOODY MARY

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. cocktail sauce (McCormick® Extra Hot or Original recommended)

½ oz. lemon juice

1½ oz. vodka (Smirnoff® vodka recommended)

2 dashes red hot pepper sauce

Dash celery salt

Dash ground black pepper

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Ice cubes

Garnish: Pickle spear, pimiento stuffed green olives on cocktail picks, celery sticks

Instructions:

In a large glass combine vegetable juice, cocktail sauce, lemon juice, vodka, hot pepper sauce, celery salt, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour into another large glass. Pour back and forth between glasses until blended.

Fill a tall serving glass with ice. Strain mixture into ice-filled glass. Garnish with a pickle spear, olives, and celery sticks

