Cooking with ‘Friends’: Larry Gatlin’s Enchiladas

LARRY GATLIN'S KING RANCH ENCHILADAS

Ingredients:

2 cans cream of chicken soup

3-4 c. chicken broth

1 medium onion

1 c. diced green chilies

½ c. sour cream

2 cooked chicken breasts, diced

Corn tortillas

1 lb. shredded cheese

Salt & pepper to taste



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a medium pot, heat chicken soup, broth, onion and green chilies until onions are cooked through.

Remove from heat and add sour cream.Stir until melted.

Tear tortillas in 2-3 pieces and line casserole dish. Sprinkle some of the diced chicken over tortillas. Pour about half of the soup mixture over the chicken. Cover with cheese. Repeat process until all is used, about 3 layers.

Cover with foil and bake until it bubbles in the middle.