Just when you thought Lena Dunham would reevaluate her contribution to humanity in 2017 – she’s decided not to hold back her pop-feminism. Dunham has celebrated the Glamour Magazine for letting her cellulite “shine on [the] new cover,” adding that it’s “triumph for womankind.”
In her Instagram story today, Dunham said: “What do I love most about our new ["Girls"'] Glamour Magazine cover, besides the fact that we’re all together, loving each other, I’d say that it’s the cellulite that has been revealed on my thigh. A triumph for womankind.”
Our first cover as a fearsome foursome. Can't wait to show the grandkids ❤️❤️❤️ Love you @glamourmag! https://t.co/MOVll3svXP pic.twitter.com/gFvD5QFPTN— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 3, 2017
Ahead of HBO "Girls"' sixth and final season, the main cast will feature on the February issue of Glamour accompanied with a feature article titled “The "Girls" girls and 50 other female forces owning Your Look. Your Body. Your Happiness. Your Future.”
Dunham also praised the cover on her Twitter, writing that “Can’t wait to show the grandkids” – sparking a reminder of her past comments, in which she said that although she never had an abortion, she wished she'd had one.
