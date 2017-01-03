Just when you thought Lena Dunham would reevaluate her contribution to humanity in 2017 – she’s decided not to hold back her pop-feminism. Dunham has celebrated the Glamour Magazine for letting her cellulite “shine on [the] new cover,” adding that it’s “triumph for womankind.”

Mega proud to be sharing the cover of this all women-produced issue of @glamourmag with my sisters, interviewed by my wife @jennikonner. Photo by @emmasummerton. Clothing by Marc Jacobs. Sooo don't give a fuck looks by us. But we DO give a fuck. Such a big one ❤️ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:45am PST

LENA DUNHAM BREAKS HER ELECTION PROMISE

In her Instagram story today, Dunham said: “What do I love most about our new ["Girls"'] Glamour Magazine cover, besides the fact that we’re all together, loving each other, I’d say that it’s the cellulite that has been revealed on my thigh. A triumph for womankind.”

Our first cover as a fearsome foursome. Can't wait to show the grandkids ❤️❤️❤️ Love you @glamourmag! https://t.co/MOVll3svXP pic.twitter.com/gFvD5QFPTN — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 3, 2017

Ahead of HBO "Girls"' sixth and final season, the main cast will feature on the February issue of Glamour accompanied with a feature article titled “The "Girls" girls and 50 other female forces owning Your Look. Your Body. Your Happiness. Your Future.”

LENA DUNHAM SAYS SHE NEVER HAD AN ABORTION BUT 'I WISH I HAD'

Dunham also praised the cover on her Twitter, writing that “Can’t wait to show the grandkids” – sparking a reminder of her past comments, in which she said that although she never had an abortion, she wished she'd had one.

This article originally appeared on Heat St.