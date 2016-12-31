New Year's Eve Cocktail Recipes

THE MACALLAN RARE CASK NYE TODDY

Ingredients:

2 oz. The Macallan Rare Cask

2 oz. hot water

0.25 oz. honey syrup (recipe below)

1 dash Angostura bitters

Garnish:

An expressed lemon wedge

3 allspice berries

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

An expressed clove studded orange peel

Instructions:

In a stem-less burgundy red wine glass, combine all ingredients and add garnish.

-----------------------

CAMPARI NYE NEGRONI

Ingredients:

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. London Dry gin

1 oz. cold-brew coffee

0.5 oz. simple syrup (recipe below)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain liquid into a martini coupe glass and garnish with cracked coffee beans sprinkled over the top of the cocktail.

-----------------------

ELIT VODKA NYD BREAKFAST COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. elit vodka

1 oz. fresh cucumber juice (recipe below)

0.5 oz. simple syrup (recipe below)

0.25 oz. fresh lemon juice

2 oz. Champagne

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients, except the Champagne, in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain liquid into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Add Champagne and stir. Garnish with cucumber wheels and an activated basil leaf

-----------------------

ROCA PATRÓN SILVER NYD SPARKLING JALAPEÑO LEMONADE

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Roca Patrón Silver tequila

1 oz. coconut water

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup (recipe below)

2 oz. club soda

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle three round slices of jalapeño. Combine all ingredients, except the club soda, in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain liquid into a Rocks glass over fresh ice. Add club soda and stir.

Garnish with round slices of jalapeño and a lemon wheel

-----------------------

HONEY SYRUP:

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

4 oz. water

4 oz. honey

Instructions:

Bring water to a boil and remove from heat. Add honey and stir until honey is dissolved. Honey syrup will last up to two weeks if refrigerated

-----------------------

SIMPLE SYRUP

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

4 oz. water

4 oz. white sugar

Instructions:

Bring water to a boil and remove from heat. Add white sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Simple syrup will last up to four weeks if refrigerated

-----------------------

CUCUMBER JUICE

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 large cucumber

½ c. water

Wash and cut cucumber with skin on into pieces and place in a blender with enough water to cover the blades. Blend until smooth and strain liquid through a fine mesh strainer, discarding the solids. Cucumber juice will keep up to three days if refrigerated.