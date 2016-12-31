New Year's Eve Cocktail Recipes
THE MACALLAN RARE CASK NYE TODDY
Ingredients:
2 oz. The Macallan Rare Cask
2 oz. hot water
0.25 oz. honey syrup (recipe below)
1 dash Angostura bitters
Garnish:
An expressed lemon wedge
3 allspice berries
1 star anise
1 cinnamon stick
An expressed clove studded orange peel
Instructions:
In a stem-less burgundy red wine glass, combine all ingredients and add garnish.
-----------------------
CAMPARI NYE NEGRONI
Ingredients:
1 oz. Campari
1 oz. London Dry gin
1 oz. cold-brew coffee
0.5 oz. simple syrup (recipe below)
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain liquid into a martini coupe glass and garnish with cracked coffee beans sprinkled over the top of the cocktail.
-----------------------
ELIT VODKA NYD BREAKFAST COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. elit vodka
1 oz. fresh cucumber juice (recipe below)
0.5 oz. simple syrup (recipe below)
0.25 oz. fresh lemon juice
2 oz. Champagne
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients, except the Champagne, in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain liquid into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Add Champagne and stir. Garnish with cucumber wheels and an activated basil leaf
-----------------------
ROCA PATRÓN SILVER NYD SPARKLING JALAPEÑO LEMONADE
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Roca Patrón Silver tequila
1 oz. coconut water
0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice
0.5 oz. simple syrup (recipe below)
2 oz. club soda
Instructions:
In a cocktail shaker, muddle three round slices of jalapeño. Combine all ingredients, except the club soda, in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain liquid into a Rocks glass over fresh ice. Add club soda and stir.
Garnish with round slices of jalapeño and a lemon wheel
-----------------------
HONEY SYRUP:
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
4 oz. water
4 oz. honey
Instructions:
Bring water to a boil and remove from heat. Add honey and stir until honey is dissolved. Honey syrup will last up to two weeks if refrigerated
-----------------------
SIMPLE SYRUP
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
4 oz. water
4 oz. white sugar
Instructions:
Bring water to a boil and remove from heat. Add white sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Simple syrup will last up to four weeks if refrigerated
-----------------------
CUCUMBER JUICE
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
1 large cucumber
½ c. water
Ingredients:
Wash and cut cucumber with skin on into pieces and place in a blender with enough water to cover the blades. Blend until smooth and strain liquid through a fine mesh strainer, discarding the solids. Cucumber juice will keep up to three days if refrigerated.