Cooking with 'Friends': Janice Dean's Nanaimo Bars
CLASSIC NANAIMO BARS
BY: THE CANADIAN LIVING TEST KITCHEN
Ingredients:
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
½ c. sweetened shredded coconut
⅓ c. finely chopped walnut
¼ c. cocoa powder
¼ c. granulated sugar
⅓ c. butter melted
1 egg lightly beaten
Filling:
¼ c. butter softened
2 tbsp. custard powder
½ tsp. vanilla
2 c. icing sugar
2 tbsp. milk, approximately
Topping:
4 oz. semisweet chocolate chopped
1 tbsp. butter
Instructions:
In bowl, stir together graham crumbs, coconut, walnuts, cocoa powder and sugar. Drizzle with butter and egg, stirring until combined.
Press into parchment paper-lined 9” square cake pan. Bake in 350°F oven until firm, about 10 minutes. Let cool in pan on rack.
Filling: In bowl, beat together butter, custard powder and vanilla. Beat in icing sugar alternately with milk, making 3 additions of sugar and 2 of milk and adding up to 1 teaspoon more milk if too thick to spread. Spread over cooled base. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
Topping: In heatproof bowl over saucepan of hot (not boiling) water, melt chocolate with butter; spread over filling. Refrigerate until chocolate is almost set, about 30 minutes.
With tip of knife, score into bars; refrigerate until chocolate is completely set, about 30 minutes.
Cut into bars.
Make-ahead: Wrap and refrigerate for up to 4 days or overwrap in foil and freeze for up to 2 weeks.