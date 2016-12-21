Cooking with 'Friends': Janice Dean's Nanaimo bars

CLASSIC NANAIMO BARS

BY: THE CANADIAN LIVING TEST KITCHEN

Ingredients:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

½ c. sweetened shredded coconut

⅓ c. finely chopped walnut

¼ c. cocoa powder

¼ c. granulated sugar

⅓ c. butter melted

1 egg lightly beaten

Filling:

¼ c. butter softened

2 tbsp. custard powder

½ tsp. vanilla

2 c. icing sugar

2 tbsp. milk, approximately

Topping:

4 oz. semisweet chocolate chopped

1 tbsp. butter

Instructions:

In bowl, stir together graham crumbs, coconut, walnuts, cocoa powder and sugar. Drizzle with butter and egg, stirring until combined.

Press into parchment paper-lined 9” square cake pan. Bake in 350°F oven until firm, about 10 minutes. Let cool in pan on rack.

Filling: In bowl, beat together butter, custard powder and vanilla. Beat in icing sugar alternately with milk, making 3 additions of sugar and 2 of milk and adding up to 1 teaspoon more milk if too thick to spread. Spread over cooled base. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Topping: In heatproof bowl over saucepan of hot (not boiling) water, melt chocolate with butter; spread over filling. Refrigerate until chocolate is almost set, about 30 minutes.

With tip of knife, score into bars; refrigerate until chocolate is completely set, about 30 minutes.

Cut into bars.

Make-ahead: Wrap and refrigerate for up to 4 days or overwrap in foil and freeze for up to 2 weeks.

