Fox News Channel names Abby Huntsman co-host of 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

NEW YORK -- Fox News Channel (FNC) has named correspondent Abby Huntsman as the new co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" (weekends 6-10AM/ET), announced Suzanne Scott, executive vice president of programming. Huntsman will make her official debut as a co-host this Saturday.

In making the announcement, Scott said, "Abby's energetic reporting and ability to connect with our viewers make her a great addition on the Curvy Couch. We are pleased to welcome her to the 'Fox & Friends Weekend' team."

Huntsman added, "I am honored that Fox News has given me the opportunity to fulfill my lifelong dream of delivering the morning news and am excited to officially join the 'Fox & Friends' family."

In her new role as co-host, Huntsman will deliver the latest news in entertainment, politics, and sports as well as conduct interviews alongside Clayton Morris and a rotating male co-host. Huntsman joined FNC as a correspondent in 2015 and, over the past year, has contributed to coverage of the 2016 presidential election and served as a substitute co-host on top-rated FNC programs, including "America's Newsroom" (9-11 a.m. ET) and "Fox & Friends" (weekdays 6-9 a.m. ET).

Prior to joining FNC, Huntsman served as co-host of MSNBC's "The Cycle" and was a host/producer for The Huffington Post's streaming network HuffPost Live. The daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-Utah), Huntsman was named one of Forbes "30 under 30" in media in 2013.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" is having its highest-rated year in network history in total viewers and highest-rated year since 2012 in A25-54. The program is up 26% in total viewers (1,250,000) and up 25% with A25-54 (256,000) vs. last year. Additionally, "FOX & Friends Weekend" dominates CNN and MSNBC combined in total viewers and surpasses them both in A25-54.

Fox News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. A top five cable network, FNC has been the most-watched news channel in the country for more than 14 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.