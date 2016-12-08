Cooking with 'Friends': Jennie Garth's Strawberry Pocket Pies

STRAWBERRY RHUBARB POCKET PIES

TOTAL TIME: 25 minutes

MAKES: 8 pies

Ingredients:

⅓ c. confectioners' sugar

1 tbsp. whole milk

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

2 (8 oz.) packages refrigerated crescent roll dough sheets

2 slices (⅛ each) leftover Marie Callender's Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together sugar, milk and vanilla in small bowl until mixture is thick but pourable. If needed, add a few extra drops of milk. Refrigerate until pocket pies are baked.

Roll out 1 crescent dough sheet onto flat surface. Using pizza cutter cut dough into 8 rectangles; place on baking sheet. Spoon 1 rounded tablespoon strawberry rhubarb pie filling onto center area of each rectangle; discard pie crust.

Roll out and cut 2nd crescent dough sheet evenly into 8 rectangles. Cover each filled rectangle to enclose filling. Press edges with fork to seal. Prick tops with fork to vent. Bake 10 to 13 minutes or until lightly browned. Drizzle each pocket pie with glaze just before serving.