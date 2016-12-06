The Official 2016 White House Christmas ornament honors the administration of Herbert Hoover, who served as the thirty-first president of the United States from 1929 to 1933. It is inspired by the fire trucks that responded to the 1929 Christmas Eve fire at the White House and the toy engines presented to children by the Hoovers the following Christmas. The ornament is crafted from shiny brass plated with nickel and 24-karat gold, and the engine carries a Christmas tree for delivery to the White House. It is made by a veteran owned business in Rhode Island.

This year’s ornament design was created by art student Kayla Whelan, the winner of a national art school design competition created by the Association. Whelan attends Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, Massachusetts.

