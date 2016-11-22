Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Blog

22 Push Up Challenge: Nonprofit Works to Reduce Military Suicides

Fox News
close
Insight from U.S. Army veteran and Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth, the man who killed Usama bin Laden and Fox News contributor Rob O'Neill and retired Navy SEAL Carl Higbie Video

Pushup challenge brings awareness to veteran suicides

Insight from U.S. Army veteran and Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth, the man who killed Usama bin Laden and Fox News contributor Rob O'Neill and retired Navy SEAL Carl Higbie

The 22 push-up challenge began four years ago as a way to raise awareness for the 22 military veterans who take their own lives each day. It's a number that has been reduced to 20--but remains tragically high.

In response, Jacob Schick founded 22Kill, a non-profit aimed at reducing military suicides and bridging the gap between veterans and civilians.

To learn more or to purchase an Honor Ring, as seen on ‘FOX & Friends’, visit: www.22kill.com.