22 Push Up Challenge: Nonprofit Works to Reduce Military Suicides

The 22 push-up challenge began four years ago as a way to raise awareness for the 22 military veterans who take their own lives each day. It's a number that has been reduced to 20--but remains tragically high.

In response, Jacob Schick founded 22Kill, a non-profit aimed at reducing military suicides and bridging the gap between veterans and civilians.

To learn more or to purchase an Honor Ring, as seen on ‘FOX & Friends’, visit: www.22kill.com.