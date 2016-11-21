Fox & Friendsgiving: Pete Hegseth’s Thanksgiving Stuffing and Pink Jell-O
THE HEGSETH’S TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING STUFFING
Ingredients:
½ c. butter margarine
5 large celery stalks. chopped
1 large onion, chopped
1 tsp. dried thyme
¾ tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. dried sage
1 can chicken broth
2 loaves firm white bread, cubed
½ c. loosely packed fresh parsley leaves
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325°F.
In a 12” skillet, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook 15 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.
Stir in thyme, salt, pepper, sage, chicken broth, and ½ cup water. Remove skillet from heat.
Place bread cubes in a very large bowl. Add celery mixture and parsley. Toss to mix well.
Spoon stuffing into a 13”x9” glass baking dish. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes or until heated through.
-----------------------
GRANDMA HEGSETH'S PINK JELL-O
Ingredients:
1 box strawberry Jell-O
1½ c. Cool Whip
Instructions:
Make a small box of strawberry Jell-O, per instructions on the box. When fairly firm, fold in Cool Whip. Beat the mixture until blended and refrigerate until firm.