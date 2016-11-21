Fox & Friendsgiving: Pete Hegseth’s Thanksgiving Stuffing and Pink Jell-O

THE HEGSETH’S TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING STUFFING

Ingredients:

½ c. butter margarine

5 large celery stalks. chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 tsp. dried thyme

¾ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. dried sage

1 can chicken broth

2 loaves firm white bread, cubed

½ c. loosely packed fresh parsley leaves

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

In a 12” skillet, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add celery and onion, and cook 15 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Stir in thyme, salt, pepper, sage, chicken broth, and ½ cup water. Remove skillet from heat.

Place bread cubes in a very large bowl. Add celery mixture and parsley. Toss to mix well.

Spoon stuffing into a 13”x9” glass baking dish. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes or until heated through.

-----------------------

GRANDMA HEGSETH'S PINK JELL-O

Ingredients:

1 box strawberry Jell-O

1½ c. Cool Whip

Instructions:

Make a small box of strawberry Jell-O, per instructions on the box. When fairly firm, fold in Cool Whip. Beat the mixture until blended and refrigerate until firm.