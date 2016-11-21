Fox & Friendsgiving: Ed Henry's German Potato Dumplings

THE HENRY’S TRADITIONAL POTATO DUMPLINGS, KARTOFFELS

Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry shares his great-great-grandmother’s recipe for potato dumplings. Coming from Austria and Hungary, the recipe varies slightly from the traditional German version. The original recipe was found written on a piece of paper tucked inside his great-great-grandmother’s Bible.

Ingredients:

5-6 potatoes

salt

½ c. flour, plus more

2 eggs

1 c. bread crumbs, plus more

Butter

Instructions:

Boil potatoes in salt water until softened. Be sure to boil the potato with the skin on to keep in the flavor.

Remove potatoes from water, peel them and mash them – keeping them lumpy. Add ½ cup of flour, 1 cup of bread crumbs and 2 eggs to the potatoes and mix together.

Put a little flour in your hands. Form handful of potato mixture into a ball, forming a dumping. Put the dumplings in a pot of boiling salt water.

Once boiled, take the dumplings out and set to the side.

In a skillet, sauté bread crumbs and butter. Top the dumplings with the bread crumb mixture and serve with gravy.

