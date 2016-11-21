Fox & Friendsgiving: Abby Huntsman’s Turkey Chili

THE HUNTSMAN FAMILY’S TURKEY CHILI

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 medium onions, chopped

1½ tsp. dried oregano

1½ tsp. ground cumin

1½ lbs. lean ground turkey

¼ c. chili powder

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 (28 oz.) can whole tomatoes

3 c. beef stock or beef broth

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

3 (15 oz.) cans small white beans, rinsed, drained

1 bag of frozen corn

Chopped peppers of all colors

Instructions:

In a large skillet, sauté peppers and onions in vegetable oil. Add spices and sauté until vegetables soften.

Add turkey to skillet and cook through.

Add remaining ingredients and simmer until cooked.

