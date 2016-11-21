Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Blog

Fox & Friendsgiving: Abby Huntsman’s Turkey Chili

The Huntsman family's turkey chili

THE HUNTSMAN FAMILY’S TURKEY CHILI
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
2 medium onions, chopped
1½  tsp. dried oregano
1½  tsp. ground cumin
1½  lbs. lean ground turkey
¼ c. chili powder
2 bay leaves
1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
1½  tsp. salt
¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
1 (28 oz.) can whole tomatoes
3 c. beef stock or beef broth
1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce
3 (15 oz.) cans small white beans, rinsed, drained
1 bag of frozen corn
Chopped peppers of all colors

Instructions:
In a large skillet, sauté peppers and onions in vegetable oil. Add spices and sauté until vegetables soften.
Add turkey to skillet and cook through.
Add remaining ingredients and simmer until cooked.
 