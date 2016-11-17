What to Buy in November
Black Friday is a week away, but some of the best deals are already out there. So if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, lifestyle expert Bahar Takhtehchian picked out hot products that you won't want to miss!
KEURIG K55 BREWER
Price: $119.99
Where to buy: Keurig.com
The Keurig K55 brewer is perfect for brewing coffee, tea or cocoa all in under 60 seconds!
-----------------------
HAMILTON BEACH ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE SET
Price: $29.99
Where to buy: JCPenney.com
This electric knife carving set is ideal for the holidays! It features a stainless steel serrated blade for meat and bread and a stainless steel fork. Plus, it comes in a sturdy storage case.
-----------------------
CRAFTSMAN 11-PIECE STANDARD SOCKET SET
Price: $9.99
Where to buy: AceHardware.com
This Craftsman 11-piece standard socket set was originally priced at $17. The deal is good throughout November.
-----------------------
OXICLEAN SPLOT!
Price: $29.99
Where to buy: Casabella.com
The OxiClean Splot effortlessly lifts and removes stains from carpets and area rugs, eliminating pet stains and odors by deep cleaning carpets.
-----------------------
MAKE UP FOR EVER ARTISTIC ESSENTIALS COLLECTION
Price: $35.00
Where to buy: MakeUpForever.com
This Make Up Forever gift set includes all of the essentials you need for a holiday look. Plus, it’s mini-sized so it’s ideal for travel.
-----------------------
BAILEY MENS SLIP-ON SHOES BY MICHAEL STRAHAN
Price: $59.99
Where to buy: JCPenney.com
This dressy but comfortable slip-on is great for the office or a night out. It comes in two colors.
-----------------------
LIZ CLAIBORNE KEEGAN STRAP PUMPS
Price: $39.99
Where to buy: JCPenney.com
These pumps are great for work or holiday parties. The straps give it a fashion-forward silhouette and the pump is available in 4 colors.
-----------------------
Article originally published November 17, 2016. Sales and promotions are at the discretion of the retailers.