Metallica plays 'Enter Sandman' with The Roots, Jimmy Fallon on classroom instruments

Pictured: (l-r) James Kamal Gray, host Jimmy Fallon, Frank Knuckles Walker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, James Poyser, Kirk Captain Kirk Douglas, Mark Kelley, and Damon Tuba Gooding Jr. Bryson sing during the "Metallica Music Room" sketch on November 16, 2016.
(NBC)
Metallica played their hit song "Enter Sandman" on classroom instruments like hand clappers and a xylophone.
The heavy metal band were joined by The Roots and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon for a version of their song. The band proved you don't need top-notch instruments to play hit songs, just world-class musicians and late night TV hosts.