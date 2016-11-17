Entertainment

Metallica plays 'Enter Sandman' with The Roots, Jimmy Fallon on classroom instruments

Pictured: (l-r) James Kamal Gray, host Jimmy Fallon, Frank Knuckles Walker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, James Poyser, Kirk Captain Kirk Douglas, Mark Kelley, and Damon Tuba Gooding Jr. Bryson sing during the "Metallica Music Room" sketch on November 16, 2016.  (NBC)

Metallica played their hit song "Enter Sandman" on classroom instruments like hand clappers and a xylophone.

The heavy metal band were joined by The Roots and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon for a version of their song. The band proved you don't need top-notch instruments to play hit songs, just world-class musicians and late night TV hosts.

