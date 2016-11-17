Cooking with 'Friends': Heather Nauert's turkey stuffing

HEATHER NAUERT’S DAD’S “FAMOUS” SAUSAGE TURKEY STUFFING

Ingredients:

2 Jimmy Dean sausage rolls (found in a tube)

1 stick of butter, plus more

1 bunch of celery, chopped

3 yellow onions, chopped

Sage

Rosemary

Salt

Pepper

Fresh garlic

2-3 eggs

3 (32 oz.) containers of chicken stock

2 bags of pre-seasoned, cubed Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix

Unsalted giblets, if desired

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Brown sausage in a large pan. Drain and set aside in a large bowl.

Melt butter in the large pan. Add celery, onion and spices. Sauté until the onion is soft. Celery can be a little crunchy. Add cooked sausage to the mix.

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs into chicken stock.

Combine sausage mixture and chicken stock with bread cubes in a large bowl. You may need to add more chicken stock.

Don't be afraid to over-moisten the bread crumbs. They dry out in the oven.

Stuff the turkey and put the rest in a deep casserole dish. For the turkey, cook as instructed. For the stuffing in the casserole dish, bake for 45 minutes.

Stuffing should be golden brown on top and moist in middle.

