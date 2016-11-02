10 stars who say they're moving to Canada if Donald Trump becomes president

Bryan Cranston is the latest star to threaten to make the Niagara Falls Border Crossing. The subject has been a hot topic of conversation on social media but several celebs who have previously been reported as threatening to move to Canada never, in fact, made the promise. (Samuel L. Jackson reckons a Trump win will see him move to South Africa, while Cher has said she’ll decamp to Jupiter.)

But here is Heat Street's definitive guide to 10 stars who have said they’ll go to Canada if the election doesn’t go their way. Of course don’t count on anyone actually decamping to Justin Trudeau’s liberal utopia (the celebrity relocation political pledge track record, typified by Alec Baldwin’s unfulfilled promise to leave America if George W. Bush got elected President in 2000, is notoriously poor).

1. Lena Dunham

The "Girls" writer-actress said she was deadly serious about moving to Canada but then made it sound like she would do it as much for professional reasons as political ones. “I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will [move to Canada],” Dunham told Andy Cohen at the Matrix Awards in April, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter's Ashley Lee. "I know a lovely place in Vancouver and I can get my work done from there."

2. Raven Symone

The actress, while she was co-hosting "The View," declared in February she is “literally” going to Canada: “My confession for this election is if any Republican gets nominated, I’m gonna move to Canada with my entire family. Is that bad?” she rhetorically asked. “I already have my ticket … No, I literally bought my ticket, I swear.”

3. Neve Campbell

Unlike many celebrities who have expressed the notion of making the switch, "House of Cards" actress Neve Campbell is at least Canadian. “I cannot believe that he is still in the game,” she told the Huffington Post UK last March. “I cannot conceive of how that’s possible. [If he does win. I’ll] move back to Canada.”

4. Bryan Cranston

The "Breaking Bad" star is the latest celebrity to make the Canadian pledge. “Absolutely, I would definitely move,” Cranston told "The Bestseller Experiment" podcast late last month when they asked him about relocating to Canada. “It’s not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won’t. It wouldn’t be a vacation. I’d be an expatriate.”

5. Barbara Streisand

“He has no facts. I don’t know, I can’t believe it,” Streisand fumed about Donald Trump. But the singing diva didn’t seem all that factually watertight herself about her own plans in the event of a Trump victory. She told journalist Michael Usher on Australia’s TV show "60 Minutes" in August: “I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada.”

6. Stephen King

The horror novelist sounds like he wants to get away from his conservative Trump-supporting friends…but not too far. Cue Canada. “It scares me to death to the point where I’ve actually thought of moving to Canada, which is close to Maine,” he told the Washington Post in September. “I can hear a lot of my friends saying, ‘Oh good. Go! Get out of here. You’re not a real American anyway!”

7. Ne-Yo

Credit R&B singer Ne-Yo (aka Shaffer Chimere Smith) for—unlike most celebrities—at least giving some advance thought to the Canadian community he’ll be inhabiting upon making the move. “I’m moving to Canada,” he told TMZ last month. “Me and Drake are going to be neighbors.”

8. Chelsea Handler

Interviewing Univision's Jorge Ramos for her Netflix chat show, Handler breezily declared: “I’m going to need to go to Canada if he [Trump] gets elected. I don’t know what the rules are to move there but a lot of us are feeling that way. A lot of us are going to want to leave the country.”

9. Larry Flynt

The 74-year-old porn publisher has stayed in America while being married five times, battling the Supreme Court over the First Amendment, surviving a murder attempt that left him paralyzed, and being played onscreen by Woody Harrelson. But enough is enough. Asked last month by Toronto-based HOSS magazine what he will do if Trump gets elected, he replied: “I don’t know, maybe move to Canada. The thought of Donald Trump becoming president nauseates me in a big way.”

10. Keegan-Michael Key

Reading between the lines, “Key & Peele” co-creator Keegan-Michael Key’s intention to move to Canada has as much to do with mother issues as it does with a genuine loathing of Trump. “It’s like, 10 minutes from Detroit,” the comedian told TMZ last January about the prospect of moving to Canada. “That’s where I’m from; my mom lives there. It’d make her happy too.”