Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen's Bud Light ads axed

Anheuser-Busch InBev has pulled the plug on its Bud Light ads featuring comedians Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen.

According to Adweek, the beer giant pulled the ads "a little earlier than expected" after its beer sales declined in the third quarter.

The Schumer-Rogen ads launched earlier this year before the Super Bowl and played off of the presidential election featuring a mock Bud Light political party.

One of the advertisements dubbed "Equal Pay" received a lot of negative attention online. In the video, the comedians denounced the gender wage gap by saying Bud Light "costs the same, whether you're a dude or a lady." Comments on the video have since been disabled on YouTube.

"Despite continued positive signs in brand health evolution, driven by millennials and Hispanics, [the third quarter] was the softest performance of Bud Light for the year from a volume and share perspective,” Bud Light senior director of marketing communications Lisa Weser told Adweek. "The Bud Light Party campaign helped us improve these brand attributes, but it did not translate to improved volume and share performance. While we are clearly not satisfied with Bud Light’s performance, we are already leveraging what we’ve learned to develop and execute new work."

Lady Gaga knows how to close out a tour. Check out her FINAL SHOW from LA https://t.co/kE6hvQrXWW #DiveBarTour. pic.twitter.com/TYEie5dKLC — Bud Light (@budlight) October 29, 2016

Bud Light is now focusing its efforts on its sponsorship of Lady Gaga's "Dive Bar" tour and its brand partnership with the NFL.