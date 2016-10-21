Trailer for season 5 of 'Nashville' promises a lot of drama

The cast and crew of "Nashville" are hard at work on the show’s upcoming fifth season, and a newly-released trailer hints at plenty of drama for fans’ favorite characters.

"Nashville" will debut on its new network, CMT, in January, and in a clip released to the show’s Instagram, the stars of the show provide cryptic voiceovers while dramatic scenes featuring the main characters play out in the background.

“We all break. That’s what makes us human,” series star Connie Britton says.

“We tape ourselves together so that no one can see our flawed hearts,” Hayden Panettiere adds.

The clip continues in that vein, coming around to the notion that while all of the characters on "Nashville" will continue to struggle with their various personal baggage in season 5, it is the music that saves them, with all roads eventually leading back to Nashville and their musical dreams.

That theme fits with what series executives recently revealed about the upcoming season, which will focus even more on the music that has made the show so special.

“First thing we mandated was shorter scripts, so there’s time for the music to play out,” says Marshall Herskovitz, one of the new showrunners joining "Nashville." He adds that the show wants to explore more of “the depth and the complexity of the relationships instead of just feeling you needed to have incident piling on incident.”

The show will feature a lot of new blood in addition to most of the core cast members, including Joseph David-Jones and Cameron Scoggins, who will join the cast in recurring roles.

"Nashville's" fifth season will also include Bridgit Mendler, as well as transgender actor Jen Richards, whose casting marks the first transgender actor on CMT. Carolina Chocolate Drops founder Rhiannon Giddens is also joining "Nashville."

"Nashville‘s" season 5 premieres with a special two-hour episode on Jan. 5 on CMT.