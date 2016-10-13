Cooking with ‘Friends’: Taya Kyle’s Pumpkin Bread

This pumpkin bread recipe has been passed down from generation to generation in Taya Kyle’s family, starting with her Great-Great Aunt Blanche. As a young girl, her mom would bake the loaves and gift them to friends and neighbors during the holiday season. She carried on the tradition with her husband, Chris Kyle, and it continues today with their two children.

AUNTIE B’S PUMPKIN BREAD

Makes 2 large loaves or 8 small loaves

Ingredients:

1 c. vegetable oil

⅔ c. sour cream

2 c. canned pumpkin (Libby’s brand recommended)

4 eggs

3⅓ c. flour

3 c. sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. salt

1½ tbsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. nutmeg



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, mix together vegetable oil, sour cream, canned pumpkin, and eggs. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Combine flour mixture with pumpkin mixture in large bowl.

Grease loaf pans with butter. Sprinkle a little flour on top of greased pan to make sure loaves come out easily. Pour batter into greased loaf pans. Bake for 1½ hours. Test with a toothpick or knife in center. It will come out clean when the bread is done.

Cool for a few minutes and then turn pan over, removing loaf from pan. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool the rest of the way. To make sure it comes out smoothly, run a butter knife along the edges of the loaf pan before turning it upside down.

Wrap in plastic cling wrap after it has cooled. Then wrap in aluminum foil and store in refrigerator.

Serve warm or cold.

-----------------------

NOTE: If baking in a pure convection oven, preheat to 325°F and bake for 85 minutes.



