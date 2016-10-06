Olivia Newton-John did not like 'Grease' sequel

Olivia Newton-John is not a fan of "Grease 2."

The actress, who played the iconic role of Sandy in the 1978 version of "Grease," admitted in a recent interview that she didn't like the film's 1982 sequel.

"Be honest: What did you honestly think of 'Grease 2?'" "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen read the actress a question sent in by a viewer.

"Not a lot," the 68-year-old admitted. "Actually, I kind of remember they did ask [John Travolta and I]. They approached John and I to do it and then it didn’t happen. I didn’t think it was going to happen, and then they made it with other people."

Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield starred in the 1982 sequel which was a flop compared to the Travolta, Newton-John version.

However, Newton-John did like Fox's "Grease: Live" musical starring Julianne Hough as Sandy and Aaron Tveit as Travolta's character.

"I liked it," she said. "It was fun."