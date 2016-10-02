SiriusXM canned Bethenny Frankel's show after meltdown

SiriusXM axed Bethenny Frankel's radio show, "B Real with Bethenny," after she threw a diva fit at a VIP Coldplay concert in the Hamptons that was sponsored by the radio giant and chucked a drink on other guests.

"They were prepared to give Bethenny her own show, but they ripped up the contract after that night," a source told the New York Post. Frankel was one of the 150 important guests, which included Jay Z and Beyoncé, at Coldplay's Aug. 7 gig in Long Island. Despite the VIP crowd, she deemed herself the most important guest there and threw a sticky drink over three women who were blocking her view.

A witness told the paper: "Bethenny started poking and pushing them. Then, when they didn't move, she went to the bar and got a mixed drink and threw it over them."

A source close to Frankel told the paper at the time, "It was a crush...and very hot. People were jockeying for a view. It looked like this woman who vehemently refused to move, needed some cooling off...so Bethenny tossed some water on her."

One woman, whose dress was drenched reportedly left in disgust and later complained to Sirius bosses.

Frankel announced three days after the concert that her weekly show, which started in May on Andy Cohen's channel, was taking a summer break and she'd be bac in September. Except she never returned.

Sirius claims Frankel's bratty behavior had nothing to do with its severing ties with her.

A rep for Frankel did not comment.

