Cooking with 'Friends': Daphne Oz's warrior waffles

WARRIOR WAFFLES

As seen in "The Happy Cook"

By now, most people know that gluten-free does not necessarily mean healthy or light. While it’s true that many (most?) of us could benefit from having a little less gluten in our diets, the alternative of noshing on hyper-processed food that traditionally has gluten and now doesn’t is not much better.

Whenever I can, I choose foods that never had gluten to begin with. But the convenience of having frozen waffles on hand for fast breakfasts cannot be denied. I came up with this gluten-free recipe since I wasn’t in love with the options in my freezer section that tasted fine but left me famished an hour later. I add protein powder and chia and/or flaxseeds for fiber and healthy fats to keep these as filling as they are delicious. You can make a bund and freeze them – just pop one in the toaster when you’re ready to eat. And one quick note: Sweet rice flour has a higher starch content than standard rice flour; it gives amazing results in the recipe, so don’t substitute!

Ingredients:

1 c. sweet white rice flour

¾ c. almond flour

1/3 c. cornstarch

1/3 c. ground chia seeds or flax meal

1/3 c. protein powder (I like unflavored or vanilla pea – or whey-based options)

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

4 large eggs, separated

1½ c. buttermilk, plus more to loosen the batter

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 250°F. Heat a waffle iron to high heat.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice flour, almond flour, cornstarch, ground chia seeds or flaxmeal, protein powder, baking powder, and slat.

In a separate medium bowl, beat all 4 egg yolks, the buttermilk, and the vanilla. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients, mixing just until combined. Batter should look like traditional pancake batter, so add a little bit more buttermilk or water if it is too thick a paste.

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (or a large bowl if using a hand mixer), beat 2 egg whites on medium speed until they are frothy, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Reserve the remaining egg whites cover in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Slowly start to sprinkle in the sugar and increase the speed to medium-high until the whites hold stiff peaks.

Whisk ¼ of the beaten whites into the batter, then fold in the remaining beaten whites. Continuing to slowly fold the batter, drizzle the melted butter.

Using a dishtowel or brush dipped in melted butter, lightly coat the waffle iron and, following the manufacturer’s instructions, fill the mold without overflowing. Cook until browned, then transfer to a baking sheet to keep warm in the oven while you make the remaining waffles.