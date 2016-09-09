Cooking with 'Friends': Curtis Stone Celebrates Breyers' 150th Birthday

QUICK APPLE TART AND VANILLA ICE CREAM

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. sugar

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

3 small Fuji apples, halved and cored

1 9x9-inch sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed but still very cold

1 tbsp. almond paste or marzipan

1 tbsp. whole milk

3 c. Breyers® Natural Vanilla Ice Cream

Instructions:

Position a rack on bottom of oven and preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon. Thinly slice apple halves into ⅛”-thick slices, while keeping each half intact. Lay pastry on prepared baking sheet. Crumble almond paste over pastry. Fan apples over pastry, leaving a ½” border. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Brush milk over crust.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until pastry is golden and apples are tender. If edges begin to brown too quickly, loosely cover with aluminum foil until bottom of pastry is golden brown.

Slice and serve warm with Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream.

-----------------------

S’MORES ICE CREAM BIRTHDAY PIE

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

8 oz. milk chocolate, coarsely chopped, divided

2¼ tsp. canola oil

30 chocolate wafer cookies

5 graham cracker rectangles, broken into bite-size pieces

6 c. Breyers® Natural Vanilla Ice Cream, softened

4 large egg whites

½ c. sugar

Birthday candles (optional)

Instructions:

Lightly spray a 9” springform pan with 3” high sides with nonstick spray.

In a small bowl set over simmering water, stir 3 oz. chocolate and oil until melted and blended. In a food processor, grind chocolate wafer cookies into very fine crumbs (you should have about 1⅓cups). Add chocolate mixture and a pinch of salt and pulse until moistened. Press crumb mixture evenly onto bottom and 1½” up sides of pan. Freeze for about 10 minutes, or until crust hardens.

In a large chilled bowl, fold graham cracker pieces and remaining 5 oz. chocolate into ice cream. Pour mixture into frozen crust and smooth top. Freeze for about 8 hours, or until ice cream hardens. Remove pie from pan and transfer to a platter. Return pie to freezer.

In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer on medium-high speed, beat egg whites until foamy. Gradually add sugar and beat for about 5 minutes, or until firm glossy peaks form. Using a large spoon and working quickly, dollop meringue onto pie and spread meringue decoratively, making sure no ice cream is exposed. Using a kitchen blowtorch, torch meringue until browned all over.

Freeze pie for about 30 minutes, or until meringue has stiffened. Decorate with lit birthday candles, if desired. Slice and serve immediately.

MAKE-AHEAD: Pie, without meringue topping, can be made up to 1 week ahead, covered and frozen.

-----------------------

