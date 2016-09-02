Cooking with 'Friends': Kix Brooks' Pimento Cheese and Blood-Orange Mocktail

Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn released his first cookbook “Cookin’ It with Kix!” Below he shares two recipes perfect for any party.

SOUTHERN-STYLE PIMENTO CHEESE

Ingredients:

1 (5 oz.) jar sharp pasteurized process cheese (like Old English Cheese), softened

1 (3 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1 tbsp. sugar

¼ tsp. salt

2 tsp. lemon juice

1 (2 oz.) jar pimentos, drained and chopped

About ½ c. shredded Cheddar cheese (mild, medium, or sharp)

Instructions:

In a small bowl, blend softened cheeses together, then add the sugar, salt, lemon juice, pimentos, and shredded cheese. Mix well. Seriously, it’s that easy!

-----------------------

BLOOD-ORANGE MADRAS (AND MOCKTAIL)

Kix Story: This drink is like a Tequila Sunrise minus the grenadine syrup. I prefer the Madras because it calls for cranberry juice, which I like because it’s less sweet than grenadine. Both the blood orange and the cranberry juice are full of vitamin C, and the cranberry juice is also a good source of vitamins E and K. So I say take your vitamins!

-------

The blood orange may have originated in China or the Southern Mediterranean, where they have been growing since the eighteenth century. They are now the primary orange variety grown in Italy. They’re famous for their crimson colored flesh.

Ingredients:

Ice

One part tequila

One part unsweetened cranberry juice

One part blood orange juice

Splash of soda water (optional)

Orange slices

Maraschino cherries

Instructions:

Fill a Collins or hurricane glass all the way full with ice. Pour the tequila over the ice. Then pour in the juices, one at a time. Top with a splash of soda water if you want to give it some fix. Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherries. For a mocktail, just leave out the tequila.

