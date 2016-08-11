Cooking with 'Friends': Lea Gabrielle's Lasagna

LEA’S FAMILY LASAGNA RECIPE

Ingredients:

3 packs mozzarella cheese, sliced

No boil lasagna pasta

MEAT FILLING:

2 lbs. leanest ground round beef

2 yellow onions, chopped

6-10 garlic cloves, chopped

1½ cups of celery, chopped

2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

28 oz. can of chopped tomatoes

1 can of tomato puree or paste

CHEESE FILLING:

2 whole eggs, beaten

32 oz. light ricotta cheese

2 c. shredded mozzarella

¾ c. grated parmesaon/romano cheese

1 tsp. parsley, chopped

1 tsp. basil, chopped.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Spray cooking pan with Olive Oil Pam. Sauté beef and drain excess fat. Add remaining ingredients to cooked beef.

While sauce is cooking on low, make cheese filling by combining all ingredients in a bowl.

Spray 3” deep by 13” long & 9” wide baking dish with olive oil Pam. Spoon enough sauce on bottom of dish to provide a thin layer. Lay lasagna noodles across pan to cover sauce. Next, layer sliced mozzarella on top of noodles. Spoon a layer of cheese filling on top of sliced mozzarella. Put a layer of sauce on top of cheese filling. Continue layering with lasagna noodles and repeat layering with sliced mozzarella, cheese filling, meat sauce & end with one last layer of noodles. Put a thin layer of meat sauce on top & sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Cover lasagna with aluminum foil and bake for 50 minutes. Check lasagna, it may need 10 more minutes. It should be bubbly hot. Let lasagna sit for 30 minutes or so before cutting and serving.

NOTE: This dish can be refrigerated and served for 2-3 days or it can be frozen. Individual pieces can be microwaved for quick delicious dinner.