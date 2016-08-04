Cooking with 'Friends': Haylie Duff's grilled pound cake

GRILLED POUND CAKE AND PEACHES WITH CREAM CHEESE

Ingredients:

Juice from ½ large orange

1 tbsp. sugar

3 large peaches, cut in half

1 pkg. (1 lb.) frozen prepared pound cake, thawed, each cut into 8 slices

½ c. PHILADELPHIA Peach Cream Cheese Spread

8 fresh mint sprigs

Instructions:

Heat grill to medium heat.

Combine orange juice and sugar. Set to the side. Grill peach halves for 5 minutes, brushing with orange juice mixture for the last minute. Cut each half into 4 wedges. Grill cake slices 2 minutes on each side or until evenly toasted on both sides.

Top cake slices with cream cheese spread, peach wedges and mint sprigs. Serve warm.

Variation:

Don't want to heat up the grill? Prepare this recipe inside instead. To toast the cake slices under the broiler, just heat the broiler. Place cake slices in single layer on baking sheet. Broil, 4 to 6 inches from heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until toasted on both sides. Meanwhile, cook peaches in large skillet on medium-high heat for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally and adding orange juice mixture to skillet after 5 minutes. Assemble desserts as directed above.

