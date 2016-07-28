4 stars who used to like Donald Trump

One hundred cultural celebrities—some more famous than others—have signed a strongly worded letter about Donald Trump that formed part of MoveOn.org’s “United Against Hate” effort released to Mic.

They don’t like him. “An open letter to the voters of the United States” is signed by the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Michael Stipe, Julia Stiles, Meg Ryan, Dita Von Teese, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Olivia Wilde, Woody Harrelson and Lena Dunham.

The star creatives declare: “We are a coalition of artists who, today, are joining millions of Americans in our commitment to defeat the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump.

“We believe it is our responsibility to use our platforms to bring attention to the dangers of a Trump presidency, and to the real and present threats of his candidacy.”

But four high-profile signatories of the missive will be glad that their previous connections to The Donald were left out of the letter.

1. Russell Simmons

Simmons has been a vocal critic of Trump in recent months. But a few years ago the musical entrepreneur and Def Jam co-founder used to be friends with Trump. So much so that Simmons was a guest at Trump’s wedding to Melania in 2005. Presumably, unlike Hillary Clinton, he did get his new nemesis a wedding present.

2. Tamara Tunie

The actress and producer is on thin ice signing this petition. She has hung out with Trump on several occasions at various skating charity events at Wollman Rink in Central Park. In 2011 she even co-hosted the Figure Skating in Harlem Gala with Donald and Melania Trump. Make America Skate Again!



3. Bryan Cranston

The "Breaking Bad" star has changed his tune dramatically. He now signs a petition stating: "Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time when fear excused violence, when greed fueled discrimination, and when the state wrote prejudice against marginalized communities into law."

Yet last May he told CNN the exact opposite. Cranston declared then: "I will say right here, right now, on national television that I believe Donald Trump loves this country. I truly believe that and I know he does. It’s just that his approach on how to remedy America's problems differ greatly from what I think should happen."

4. Kathleen Turner

Turner’s liberal credentials aren’t in question. In addition to being a Hillary Clinton backer, the "Body Heat" actress is a board member of Planned Parenthood. But inconveniently for Turner, until last fall, she owned an apartment at Trump Place on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which the Donald co-developed in the 1970s. But she recently sold the pad for $3.8 million and moved to Tribeca so she now can say whatever she wants about the man who was partly responsible for building the roof over her head.

