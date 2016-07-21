Cooking with 'Friends': Geraldo Rivera's Hungarian Brisket
HUNGARIAN BRISKET
Ingredients:
3 to 4 lbs. brisket
Salt
Pepper
Paprika
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 medium yellow onions, diced
1½ cans whole tomatoes (large)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325°F.
Place salt, pepper, lots of paprika in bowl, add crushed garlic. Stir together, making a paste. Rub over entire brisket. Roast uncovered in oven until browned on both sides, about 45 minutes.
Remove from oven and add the onions, and tomatoes. Continue roasting until tender, about another hour.
This is delicious when made a day in advance, sliced cold (across the grain of the meat), and reheated in sauce.