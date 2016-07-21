Cooking with 'Friends': Geraldo Rivera's Hungarian brisket

HUNGARIAN BRISKET

Ingredients:

3 to 4 lbs. brisket

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 medium yellow onions, diced

1½ cans whole tomatoes (large)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Place salt, pepper, lots of paprika in bowl, add crushed garlic. Stir together, making a paste. Rub over entire brisket. Roast uncovered in oven until browned on both sides, about 45 minutes.

Remove from oven and add the onions, and tomatoes. Continue roasting until tender, about another hour.

This is delicious when made a day in advance, sliced cold (across the grain of the meat), and reheated in sauce.

