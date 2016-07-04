Hattie B's Black-Eyed Pea Salad

BLACK-EYED PEA SALAD

PEPPER VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients:

¼ c. champagne vinegar

¼ c. malt vinegar

½ c. extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp. fresh thyme, minced

½ tsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped

1½ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp fine sea salt plus more to taste

1 red bell pepper, diced small

1 green bell pepper, diced small

1 yellow bell pepper, diced small

2 scallions, finely sliced

½ tsp. fresh roasted garlic, minced

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together the vinegars, olive oil, thyme, parsley, black pepper, ½ teaspoon of salt, bell peppers, scallions and garlic.

Important: Let this vinaigrette sit overnight.

-----------------------

BLACK-EYED PEAS

Ingredients:

2 c. dried black-eyed peas

4 strips of bacon

6 c. chicken vegetable stock

Instructions:

In a large pot, cover the peas with enough water to cover by about 3-4”. You should do this the same time you make the vinaigrette because they have to soak overnight.

Drain peas in a colander and set aside and salt with the remaining ½ teaspoon.

In a large pot over medium high heat, render the bacon. Do not dice bacon. Leave it whole so it is easy to remove when finished cooking -- so the peas have good bacon flavor with no sign of it. Once bacon is rendered, add all the chicken stock and bring to a simmer.

Once simmering, add the peas and cook on low heat for about 25 minutes. The peas should be tender but not mushy.

Strain the peas and remove the strips of bacon.

While the peas are hot, toss in the vinaigrette. Let it cool down in the fridge and enjoy!

-----------------------

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is a family business, owned and operated by father-and-son team, Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr., and is renowned nationally for its spicy fried chicken served with increasing levels of heat (including “hot,” “damn hot” and “shut the cluck up!!!”) and homemade sides including black-eyed pea salad and pimento mac & cheese. Hattie B's was recently ranked sixth on the The Daily Meal‘s list of America's 75 Best Fried Chicken Spots. There are two locations in Nashville and a third location just opened in Birmingham, Alabama.