Cooking with 'Friends': Dr. Sebastian Gorka's Hungarian Goulash

DR. GORKA’S HUNGARIAN GOULASH

Ingredients:

2 lbs. cubed stew beef (chuck)

5 tbsp. butter

I½ c. onion, chopped

2 tbsp. sweet paprika

5-6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp. whole caraway seeds

I tsp. salt

Fresh black pepper

2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cubed

I c. green pepper, cored, seeded and diced

1 fresh tomato, chopped

Instructions:

Brown the beef in the melted butter and remove from pan, then sauté onion. When the onion is soft, add the paprika. Stir briefly then return meat and juices to the pan. Add the caraway seeds, finely chopped garlic, and a small amount of cold water. Braise the meat slowly. If pan gets too dry add more water.

Just before the meat is tender, usually after about I½ hours of cooking, add the cubed potatoes, green pepper and tomatoes. Serve when vegetables are cooked through. There should be quite a bit of sauce but not enough to submerse the meat.

Serve with loaf of crusty white bread.

